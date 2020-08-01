Recommended Video:

THROUGH JULY 31

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 5 4 2.25 9 2 0 4 80.0 57 22 20
Minnesota 6 2 2.92 8 2 0 4 71.0 53 23 23
Oakland 4 4 3.21 8 1 0 3 73.0 67 31 26
Toronto 3 4 3.29 7 0 0 2 63.0 51 26 23
Houston 4 4 3.52 8 0 0 2 76.2 65 36 30
N.Y. Yankees 6 1 3.57 7 0 1 3 58.0 43 24 23
Tampa Bay 4 5 3.57 9 0 0 2 80.2 75 39 32
Texas 2 5 4.13 7 1 0 2 61.0 48 32 28
Kansas City 3 6 4.27 9 0 0 2 78.0 74 45 37
L.A. Angels 3 6 5.04 9 0 0 1 80.1 79 50 45
Detroit 5 3 5.07 8 0 0 4 71.0 64 41 40
Boston 3 6 5.35 9 0 0 2 79.0 84 48 47
Chicago White Sox 4 4 5.53 8 1 0 2 70.0 74 43 43
Baltimore 4 3 5.62 7 0 0 2 64.0 64 43 40
Seattle 4 5 5.88 9 0 0 3 78.0 69 57 51

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 10 8 15 0 100 2
Minnesota 10 2 26 0 73 3
Oakland 4 1 22 3 66 2
Toronto 3 1 30 0 60 0
Houston 7 3 38 2 76 3
N.Y. Yankees 10 4 20 2 58 1
Tampa Bay 9 3 31 2 96 6
Texas 3 3 37 1 61 3
Kansas City 14 10 30 1 71 6
L.A. Angels 10 4 39 1 83 7
Detroit 12 6 22 0 58 1
Boston 14 9 34 0 71 1
Chicago White Sox 12 4 25 0 66 2
Baltimore 10 7 24 0 69 6
Seattle 14 4 40 0 73 3