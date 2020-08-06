https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15464129.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|2.21
|13
|3
|0
|6
|114.0
|76
|30
|28
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|2.69
|12
|2
|0
|6
|107.0
|77
|33
|32
|Oakland
|8
|4
|2.97
|12
|1
|0
|5
|109.0
|89
|39
|36
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|3.63
|12
|0
|0
|3
|106.2
|105
|50
|43
|Toronto
|4
|5
|3.82
|9
|0
|0
|3
|80.0
|67
|37
|34
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|2
|4.20
|11
|0
|1
|6
|90.0
|75
|46
|42
|Kansas City
|3
|10
|4.26
|13
|0
|0
|2
|112.0
|111
|67
|53
|Houston
|6
|5
|4.30
|11
|0
|0
|2
|104.2
|94
|57
|50
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|5
|4.42
|12
|1
|0
|4
|106.0
|102
|52
|52
|Baltimore
|5
|6
|4.45
|11
|0
|0
|3
|95.0
|82
|51
|47
|Texas
|3
|7
|4.59
|10
|1
|0
|2
|86.1
|69
|48
|44
|L.A. Angels
|4
|8
|4.90
|12
|0
|0
|2
|108.1
|108
|66
|59
|Detroit
|5
|5
|5.08
|10
|0
|0
|4
|85.0
|82
|49
|48
|Boston
|4
|8
|5.28
|12
|1
|0
|2
|104.0
|106
|62
|61
|Seattle
|5
|8
|6.00
|13
|0
|0
|4
|114.0
|98
|82
|76
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|15
|8
|24
|0
|139
|3
|Minnesota
|12
|2
|38
|0
|105
|4
|Oakland
|6
|2
|31
|3
|112
|3
|Tampa Bay
|14
|6
|36
|2
|125
|7
|Toronto
|7
|1
|41
|1
|77
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|5
|32
|2
|88
|3
|Kansas City
|18
|10
|46
|1
|108
|7
|Houston
|12
|4
|58
|4
|95
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|5
|33
|1
|107
|3
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|31
|0
|100
|7
|Texas
|11
|4
|48
|1
|92
|4
|L.A. Angels
|13
|4
|56
|2
|104
|8
|Detroit
|14
|8
|28
|0
|74
|2
|Boston
|17
|10
|47
|0
|100
|2
|Seattle
|23
|10
|60
|0
|110
|4
