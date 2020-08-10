Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 9

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 10 7 2.04 17 4 0 7 150.0 99 37 34
Oakland 12 4 2.66 16 1 0 8 149.0 119 48 44
Minnesota 10 6 3.49 16 2 0 6 139.1 112 55 54
Tampa Bay 8 8 3.57 16 1 0 4 138.2 133 64 55
Toronto 5 8 3.79 13 0 0 4 114.0 85 52 48
Kansas City 7 10 3.95 17 0 0 5 148.0 139 79 65
Texas 6 8 4.15 14 2 0 4 121.1 92 60 56
Houston 6 9 4.20 15 0 0 2 141.1 131 75 66
Baltimore 7 7 4.29 14 1 0 4 126.0 110 64 60
N.Y. Yankees 10 6 4.30 16 0 1 6 127.2 104 65 61
L.A. Angels 5 11 4.39 16 0 1 2 141.1 130 80 69
Chicago White Sox 8 8 4.41 16 2 0 5 143.0 136 72 70
Boston 6 9 4.74 15 1 0 3 131.0 129 70 69
Detroit 8 5 5.21 13 0 0 5 114.0 113 68 66
Seattle 6 11 5.88 17 0 0 5 150.0 131 104 98

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 19 8 35 0 184 6
Oakland 9 2 40 3 143 4
Minnesota 19 3 52 0 133 7
Tampa Bay 17 7 53 2 156 10
Toronto 15 1 58 1 116 4
Kansas City 23 12 56 2 146 8
Texas 14 4 66 1 135 5
Houston 18 9 74 5 133 7
Baltimore 17 11 39 0 124 8
N.Y. Yankees 20 7 53 3 135 6
L.A. Angels 15 6 63 2 137 10
Chicago White Sox 19 9 59 1 147 5
Boston 20 10 60 0 125 4
Detroit 17 9 39 0 94 4
Seattle 28 12 76 0 144 5