https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15510392.php
American League Team Pitching
Recommended Video:
THROUGH AUGUST 23
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|2.88
|28
|5
|1
|10
|250.0
|192
|84
|80
|Minnesota
|19
|10
|3.48
|29
|2
|0
|10
|253.1
|210
|100
|98
|Oakland
|20
|9
|3.54
|29
|1
|0
|12
|264.1
|240
|111
|104
|Chicago White Sox
|17
|12
|3.79
|29
|3
|0
|7
|254.0
|227
|115
|107
|Toronto
|13
|13
|3.92
|26
|0
|0
|7
|229.1
|194
|117
|100
|Houston
|15
|13
|4.04
|28
|0
|0
|6
|258.1
|228
|129
|116
|Kansas City
|11
|17
|4.04
|28
|1
|0
|8
|236.0
|219
|122
|106
|Tampa Bay
|19
|10
|4.05
|29
|1
|0
|11
|255.2
|248
|126
|115
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|9
|4.27
|25
|0
|1
|9
|208.2
|179
|107
|99
|Baltimore
|14
|14
|4.86
|28
|1
|0
|8
|250.0
|236
|148
|135
|L.A. Angels
|9
|20
|5.08
|29
|1
|1
|4
|256.2
|248
|162
|145
|Texas
|10
|17
|5.18
|27
|2
|1
|7
|234.2
|215
|147
|135
|Seattle
|11
|19
|5.29
|30
|0
|0
|8
|260.1
|229
|162
|153
|Boston
|9
|20
|5.89
|29
|1
|0
|5
|252.1
|280
|175
|165
|Detroit
|11
|15
|5.93
|26
|0
|0
|5
|226.0
|239
|151
|149
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|31
|13
|66
|1
|298
|12
|Minnesota
|37
|8
|82
|0
|248
|8
|Oakland
|30
|8
|90
|5
|242
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|13
|91
|1
|249
|11
|Toronto
|29
|3
|109
|5
|241
|5
|Houston
|33
|16
|120
|7
|242
|11
|Kansas City
|40
|16
|103
|5
|236
|12
|Tampa Bay
|37
|15
|92
|2
|265
|20
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|9
|76
|3
|215
|10
|Baltimore
|39
|17
|88
|0
|228
|16
|L.A. Angels
|36
|13
|109
|4
|248
|15
|Texas
|36
|7
|111
|1
|229
|10
|Seattle
|41
|20
|114
|1
|249
|8
|Boston
|48
|15
|121
|1
|250
|12
|Detroit
|43
|16
|84
|0
|198
|7
View Comments