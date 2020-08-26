https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15516313.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|18
|12
|2.85
|30
|5
|1
|11
|268.0
|206
|89
|85
|Oakland
|21
|10
|3.45
|31
|1
|0
|12
|281.1
|255
|117
|108
|Minnesota
|20
|11
|3.46
|31
|2
|0
|11
|270.1
|229
|106
|104
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|12
|3.66
|30
|4
|1
|7
|263.0
|227
|115
|107
|Tampa Bay
|20
|11
|3.98
|31
|1
|0
|12
|273.2
|262
|134
|121
|Toronto
|14
|14
|4.04
|28
|0
|0
|8
|247.1
|215
|130
|111
|Kansas City
|12
|18
|4.23
|30
|1
|0
|9
|253.0
|239
|135
|119
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|9
|4.27
|25
|0
|1
|9
|208.2
|179
|107
|99
|Houston
|17
|14
|4.29
|31
|0
|0
|7
|281.1
|251
|148
|134
|Baltimore
|14
|15
|4.78
|29
|1
|0
|8
|258.0
|243
|152
|137
|Seattle
|12
|19
|5.21
|31
|0
|0
|8
|269.1
|240
|165
|156
|Texas
|11
|18
|5.24
|29
|2
|1
|8
|252.2
|231
|159
|147
|L.A. Angels
|10
|22
|5.41
|32
|1
|1
|4
|277.2
|272
|184
|167
|Detroit
|12
|16
|5.83
|28
|0
|0
|5
|244.0
|255
|161
|158
|Boston
|10
|20
|5.92
|30
|1
|0
|6
|261.1
|293
|182
|172
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|33
|13
|71
|1
|320
|12
|Oakland
|31
|9
|93
|5
|258
|9
|Minnesota
|39
|8
|88
|0
|270
|8
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|13
|92
|1
|262
|11
|Tampa Bay
|40
|15
|97
|2
|290
|20
|Toronto
|31
|5
|119
|5
|252
|5
|Kansas City
|41
|20
|116
|5
|250
|12
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|9
|76
|3
|215
|11
|Houston
|36
|16
|135
|7
|270
|12
|Baltimore
|41
|18
|91
|1
|237
|16
|Seattle
|42
|20
|117
|1
|256
|8
|Texas
|39
|11
|120
|1
|252
|11
|L.A. Angels
|39
|14
|122
|5
|263
|17
|Detroit
|47
|19
|91
|1
|216
|7
|Boston
|49
|15
|126
|1
|260
|12
