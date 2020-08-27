Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 26

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 19 12 2.86 31 5 1 12 277.0 216 92 88
Oakland 22 10 3.35 32 1 0 13 290.1 258 118 108
Minnesota 20 12 3.56 32 2 0 11 278.1 239 112 110
Chicago White Sox 19 12 3.64 31 4 1 7 272.0 233 118 110
Tampa Bay 21 11 3.85 32 1 0 13 282.2 270 137 121
Toronto 15 14 3.93 29 0 0 8 256.1 218 131 112
Houston 17 14 4.29 31 0 0 7 281.1 251 148 134
Kansas City 12 19 4.30 31 1 0 9 261.2 248 141 125
N.Y. Yankees 16 11 4.32 27 0 1 9 220.2 190 114 106
Baltimore 14 16 4.77 30 1 0 8 266.0 248 156 141
Texas 11 19 5.16 30 2 1 8 261.2 236 162 150
Seattle 12 19 5.21 31 0 0 8 269.1 240 165 156
L.A. Angels 10 22 5.41 32 1 1 4 277.2 272 184 167
Detroit 13 16 5.83 29 0 0 5 253.0 266 167 164
Boston 10 21 6.05 31 1 0 6 269.1 304 191 181

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 34 13 72 1 327 12
Oakland 31 9 96 5 270 9
Minnesota 40 9 94 0 280 9
Chicago White Sox 30 13 95 1 272 11
Tampa Bay 40 15 99 2 299 21
Toronto 32 5 122 5 259 5
Houston 36 16 135 7 270 12
Kansas City 41 23 124 5 264 14
N.Y. Yankees 36 9 78 3 232 12
Baltimore 43 19 98 1 246 16
Texas 39 12 126 2 263 12
Seattle 42 20 117 1 256 8
L.A. Angels 39 14 122 5 263 17
Detroit 48 19 95 1 220 9
Boston 52 15 130 1 266 13