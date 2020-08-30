https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15525553.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|21
|12
|2.75
|33
|5
|1
|14
|298.0
|226
|95
|91
|Oakland
|22
|12
|3.51
|34
|1
|0
|13
|302.1
|277
|128
|118
|Tampa Bay
|23
|11
|3.62
|34
|3
|0
|14
|300.2
|278
|137
|121
|Toronto
|17
|14
|3.73
|31
|1
|0
|8
|275.1
|234
|135
|114
|Minnesota
|20
|14
|3.75
|34
|2
|0
|11
|290.1
|260
|124
|121
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|13
|3.82
|33
|4
|1
|7
|290.0
|255
|132
|123
|Houston
|19
|14
|4.21
|33
|0
|0
|9
|295.1
|263
|153
|138
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|13
|4.30
|30
|0
|1
|9
|242.2
|211
|125
|116
|Kansas City
|13
|20
|4.36
|33
|1
|0
|10
|278.2
|269
|153
|135
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|4.73
|32
|1
|0
|8
|283.2
|265
|166
|149
|Texas
|12
|20
|5.08
|32
|2
|1
|8
|279.2
|251
|171
|158
|L.A. Angels
|12
|22
|5.24
|34
|1
|1
|5
|295.2
|285
|189
|172
|Detroit
|15
|16
|5.63
|31
|0
|0
|6
|267.0
|274
|171
|167
|Seattle
|13
|22
|5.66
|35
|0
|0
|8
|299.0
|280
|197
|188
|Boston
|11
|22
|6.08
|33
|1
|0
|7
|287.1
|331
|204
|194
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|35
|14
|83
|3
|343
|13
|Oakland
|34
|9
|102
|5
|282
|9
|Tampa Bay
|40
|16
|101
|2
|317
|21
|Toronto
|33
|5
|127
|5
|278
|5
|Minnesota
|42
|9
|103
|0
|289
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|13
|108
|1
|288
|12
|Houston
|38
|16
|137
|7
|288
|13
|N.Y. Yankees
|41
|11
|80
|3
|250
|13
|Kansas City
|45
|23
|132
|5
|283
|14
|Baltimore
|46
|20
|103
|1
|266
|18
|Texas
|41
|12
|136
|2
|285
|13
|L.A. Angels
|40
|14
|130
|6
|278
|17
|Detroit
|50
|19
|96
|1
|230
|10
|Seattle
|51
|25
|137
|2
|288
|10
|Boston
|55
|16
|139
|1
|279
|13
