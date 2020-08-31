https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15527434.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 30
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|21
|13
|2.88
|34
|5
|1
|14
|306.0
|237
|102
|98
|Oakland
|22
|12
|3.51
|34
|1
|0
|13
|302.1
|277
|128
|118
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|3.74
|35
|2
|0
|11
|298.1
|266
|127
|124
|Tampa Bay
|24
|11
|3.75
|35
|3
|0
|14
|309.2
|287
|144
|129
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|13
|3.75
|34
|4
|1
|7
|300.0
|260
|134
|125
|Toronto
|18
|14
|3.77
|32
|1
|0
|8
|284.1
|246
|140
|119
|Houston
|19
|14
|4.21
|33
|0
|0
|9
|295.1
|263
|153
|138
|N.Y. Yankees
|19
|13
|4.28
|32
|0
|1
|10
|258.2
|227
|134
|123
|Kansas City
|13
|21
|4.34
|34
|1
|0
|10
|288.0
|277
|158
|139
|Baltimore
|14
|19
|4.77
|33
|1
|0
|8
|292.1
|272
|172
|155
|L.A. Angels
|12
|23
|5.09
|35
|1
|1
|5
|305.2
|293
|191
|173
|Texas
|12
|21
|5.14
|33
|2
|1
|8
|288.2
|262
|178
|165
|Seattle
|14
|22
|5.50
|36
|0
|0
|9
|309.0
|285
|198
|189
|Detroit
|16
|16
|5.51
|32
|0
|0
|7
|276.0
|279
|173
|169
|Boston
|12
|22
|6.04
|34
|1
|0
|7
|296.1
|342
|209
|199
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|36
|14
|85
|3
|347
|13
|Oakland
|34
|9
|102
|5
|282
|9
|Minnesota
|44
|9
|103
|0
|301
|10
|Tampa Bay
|43
|17
|106
|2
|325
|21
|Chicago White Sox
|37
|13
|113
|1
|301
|12
|Toronto
|35
|6
|130
|6
|286
|5
|Houston
|38
|16
|137
|7
|288
|13
|N.Y. Yankees
|42
|12
|87
|4
|273
|15
|Kansas City
|46
|24
|136
|6
|297
|14
|Baltimore
|46
|20
|110
|2
|272
|18
|L.A. Angels
|41
|14
|131
|6
|288
|17
|Texas
|44
|13
|142
|2
|299
|13
|Seattle
|51
|25
|144
|4
|300
|12
|Detroit
|51
|22
|98
|1
|239
|11
|Boston
|57
|17
|142
|1
|287
|13
