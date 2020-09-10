https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15556948.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|26
|17
|2.84
|43
|6
|1
|16
|386.0
|308
|129
|122
|Oakland
|26
|15
|3.54
|41
|2
|0
|14
|361.1
|332
|153
|142
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|16
|3.67
|43
|4
|1
|10
|378.0
|332
|171
|154
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|3.72
|45
|3
|0
|14
|380.1
|335
|164
|157
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|3.86
|43
|3
|0
|16
|379.2
|350
|180
|163
|Toronto
|24
|19
|3.90
|43
|1
|0
|12
|380.2
|341
|192
|165
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|4.40
|42
|1
|0
|9
|372.1
|343
|209
|182
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|21
|4.44
|43
|0
|1
|12
|350.2
|316
|194
|173
|Houston
|22
|22
|4.55
|44
|0
|0
|11
|385.2
|351
|213
|195
|Kansas City
|16
|28
|4.61
|44
|2
|0
|13
|377.0
|379
|216
|193
|Texas
|15
|27
|5.03
|42
|2
|1
|9
|364.2
|328
|220
|204
|L.A. Angels
|17
|27
|5.22
|44
|2
|1
|7
|382.2
|368
|243
|222
|Seattle
|19
|24
|5.33
|43
|0
|1
|12
|370.0
|341
|228
|219
|Detroit
|19
|22
|5.70
|41
|0
|1
|8
|350.2
|370
|227
|222
|Boston
|15
|29
|6.17
|44
|1
|0
|9
|379.0
|446
|274
|260
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|42
|18
|106
|4
|437
|14
|Oakland
|42
|12
|114
|5
|336
|10
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|14
|143
|3
|379
|17
|Minnesota
|50
|13
|128
|0
|397
|19
|Tampa Bay
|52
|21
|131
|4
|395
|22
|Toronto
|53
|9
|176
|7
|383
|8
|Baltimore
|58
|24
|137
|2
|342
|20
|N.Y. Yankees
|62
|19
|128
|4
|373
|18
|Houston
|51
|22
|186
|7
|369
|17
|Kansas City
|61
|27
|163
|6
|365
|23
|Texas
|55
|23
|175
|3
|361
|16
|L.A. Angels
|52
|18
|155
|6
|366
|17
|Seattle
|62
|26
|158
|5
|356
|13
|Detroit
|65
|28
|136
|1
|310
|15
|Boston
|75
|20
|190
|2
|364
|19
