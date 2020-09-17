https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15574982.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 16
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|3.25
|49
|6
|1
|16
|437.0
|361
|167
|158
|Chicago White Sox
|32
|17
|3.46
|49
|5
|1
|12
|432.0
|367
|184
|166
|Oakland
|31
|19
|3.58
|50
|3
|1
|16
|430.1
|393
|182
|171
|Minnesota
|31
|20
|3.66
|51
|3
|0
|16
|432.1
|383
|184
|176
|Tampa Bay
|31
|18
|3.77
|49
|3
|0
|18
|434.2
|401
|200
|182
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|21
|4.10
|49
|1
|2
|13
|401.2
|348
|205
|183
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|4.33
|50
|4
|1
|15
|430.0
|418
|230
|207
|Baltimore
|22
|27
|4.37
|49
|1
|0
|9
|428.2
|399
|237
|208
|Toronto
|26
|22
|4.46
|48
|1
|0
|13
|423.2
|409
|248
|210
|Houston
|24
|25
|4.47
|49
|0
|0
|13
|428.2
|387
|231
|213
|Texas
|18
|31
|5.07
|49
|3
|2
|10
|422.2
|383
|255
|238
|L.A. Angels
|20
|30
|5.22
|50
|2
|1
|9
|438.1
|419
|276
|254
|Seattle
|22
|27
|5.39
|49
|0
|1
|13
|419.0
|392
|261
|251
|Detroit
|21
|27
|5.81
|48
|1
|1
|9
|405.2
|434
|269
|262
|Boston
|18
|32
|6.05
|50
|2
|0
|12
|430.0
|491
|304
|289
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|57
|26
|124
|6
|492
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|15
|168
|4
|424
|21
|Oakland
|54
|13
|134
|5
|415
|13
|Minnesota
|55
|16
|144
|0
|452
|20
|Tampa Bay
|60
|23
|143
|4
|448
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|67
|21
|138
|4
|426
|19
|Kansas City
|67
|28
|176
|6
|417
|25
|Baltimore
|66
|26
|159
|2
|388
|30
|Toronto
|69
|13
|200
|7
|425
|11
|Houston
|57
|22
|194
|7
|412
|18
|Texas
|64
|24
|205
|3
|418
|19
|L.A. Angels
|62
|19
|168
|8
|423
|19
|Seattle
|69
|31
|179
|5
|400
|15
|Detroit
|76
|30
|158
|1
|368
|16
|Boston
|86
|23
|213
|2
|433
|24
