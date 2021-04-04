American League Team Pitching

THROUGH APRIL 3
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|18.0
|12
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|1.00
|2
|1
|0
|2
|18.0
|9
|2
|2
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|1
|1.89
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19.0
|16
|6
|4
|Detroit
|2
|0
|2.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18.0
|13
|4
|4
|Houston
|3
|0
|2.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|27.0
|17
|7
|6
|Boston
|0
|2
|2.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|17
|7
|5
|Toronto
|1
|1
|3.50
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.0
|17
|7
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|3.60
|3
|0
|0
|1
|25.0
|22
|17
|10
|Seattle
|2
|1
|3.86
|3
|1
|0
|1
|28.0
|24
|13
|12
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|15
|8
|8
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|5.19
|3
|1
|0
|2
|26.0
|27
|16
|15
|L.A. Angels
|2
|1
|6.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|27.0
|29
|18
|18
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|6.50
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.0
|21
|14
|13
|Oakland
|0
|3
|8.33
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27.0
|36
|26
|25
|Texas
|0
|2
|14.06
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|28
|25
|25