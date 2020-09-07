https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15547486.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 6
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1415
|218
|381
|70
|2
|71
|208
|.269
|Baltimore
|1366
|192
|357
|72
|4
|55
|182
|.261
|Boston
|1445
|199
|377
|87
|6
|55
|189
|.261
|Detroit
|1252
|184
|321
|60
|9
|50
|178
|.256
|Toronto
|1368
|196
|349
|67
|2
|64
|188
|.255
|Houston
|1349
|216
|339
|79
|10
|49
|209
|.251
|Minnesota
|1358
|187
|331
|50
|2
|56
|179
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|1326
|204
|322
|79
|8
|53
|192
|.243
|L.A. Angels
|1400
|209
|339
|65
|5
|59
|205
|.242
|Kansas City
|1351
|157
|321
|70
|2
|46
|151
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|1244
|187
|294
|50
|4
|58
|177
|.236
|Seattle
|1305
|171
|302
|59
|4
|43
|164
|.231
|Cleveland
|1311
|167
|298
|58
|2
|40
|158
|.227
|Oakland
|1205
|175
|271
|54
|8
|49
|167
|.225
|Texas
|1263
|140
|269
|53
|6
|36
|126
|.213
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|359.0
|279
|104
|411
|2.78
|Oakland
|23
|14
|329.1
|308
|106
|309
|3.66
|Minnesota
|25
|17
|358.1
|323
|117
|368
|3.67
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|15
|361.0
|318
|137
|368
|3.74
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|353.2
|325
|120
|373
|3.79
|Toronto
|22
|18
|353.2
|320
|157
|362
|3.87
|N.Y. Yankees
|21
|19
|325.2
|294
|117
|346
|4.37
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|355.1
|327
|134
|326
|4.38
|Houston
|21
|19
|355.0
|322
|168
|345
|4.51
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|351.0
|356
|155
|345
|4.69
|Texas
|13
|26
|338.2
|308
|164
|334
|5.13
|L.A. Angels
|17
|25
|366.2
|350
|149
|348
|5.15
|Seattle
|18
|22
|345.0
|311
|152
|333
|5.19
|Detroit
|18
|20
|324.2
|329
|124
|294
|5.38
|Boston
|14
|28
|365.1
|433
|178
|355
|6.21
