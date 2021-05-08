American League Team Statistics

Through May 8 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 1120 172 298 75 3 39 156 .266 L.A. Angels 1063 144 276 47 4 43 133 .260 Houston 1089 161 282 61 4 35 153 .259 Chicago White Sox 991 146 250 45 4 26 135 .252 Texas 1135 139 273 35 4 41 133 .241 Toronto 1040 148 249 36 1 44 138 .239 Minnesota 1043 147 249 54 4 43 139 .239 Kansas City 1017 133 241 47 8 31 126 .237 Baltimore 1072 122 247 53 2 33 115 .230 N.Y. Yankees 1046 131 235 38 0 44 123 .225 Tampa Bay 1144 146 255 58 3 34 135 .223 Oakland 1089 141 239 43 5 44 133 .219 Detroit 1058 104 219 33 6 33 102 .207 Cleveland 1010 127 208 46 6 40 121 .206 Seattle 1038 132 212 52 2 37 127 .204 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 17 13 258.1 209 91 302 3.24 N.Y. Yankees 16 16 286.2 226 82 334 3.33 Cleveland 17 14 275.2 217 104 306 3.56 Toronto 16 15 268.2 245 90 265 3.79 Tampa Bay 18 16 307.0 263 94 307 3.81 Seattle 18 15 286.2 244 108 242 3.89 Houston 17 15 281.0 236 101 281 3.91 Baltimore 15 17 280.2 243 103 265 3.91 Boston 20 13 291.1 272 112 316 3.92 Minnesota 12 19 271.1 243 88 262 4.18 Oakland 20 14 300.0 297 95 287 4.23 Texas 16 18 302.2 298 88 291 4.28 Kansas City 16 15 271.0 252 119 272 4.52 L.A. Angels 14 17 273.2 261 126 328 4.97 Detroit 9 24 277.2 277 129 247 5.22 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle