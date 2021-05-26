American League Team Statistics

Through May 26 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1664 250 447 91 5 53 236 .269 Boston 1670 250 435 105 4 65 230 .260 Chicago White Sox 1538 240 392 75 10 46 224 .255 Toronto 1626 236 413 69 4 71 222 .254 L.A. Angels 1600 220 398 71 7 63 208 .249 Minnesota 1615 228 393 85 5 67 216 .243 Baltimore 1605 191 379 85 5 48 184 .236 Tampa Bay 1717 250 401 97 5 62 236 .234 Kansas City 1486 189 348 63 10 42 178 .234 Texas 1664 207 389 59 6 59 195 .234 N.Y. Yankees 1569 191 363 54 2 58 175 .231 Detroit 1576 174 361 53 11 44 171 .229 Oakland 1623 210 367 78 8 69 195 .226 Cleveland 1511 186 326 71 8 56 177 .216 Seattle 1546 184 312 76 3 54 178 .202 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 28 20 429.2 335 127 487 3.20 Chicago White Sox 28 19 404.1 342 143 453 3.25 Tampa Bay 30 20 455.0 377 139 466 3.54 Cleveland 26 20 409.2 331 173 446 3.76 Boston 29 20 432.1 405 167 461 3.89 Houston 26 22 426.2 352 163 430 3.90 Toronto 24 23 416.2 383 151 439 3.97 Oakland 28 22 441.0 439 139 416 4.27 Texas 22 28 444.1 443 158 407 4.40 Kansas City 23 23 398.1 378 177 410 4.43 Seattle 23 26 423.2 390 162 380 4.55 Minnesota 19 29 416.1 400 154 401 4.60 Detroit 18 30 411.2 393 170 378 4.66 Baltimore 17 31 418.0 422 154 413 5.02 L.A. Angels 21 27 418.2 415 194 465 5.20 More for youSportsUConn women's basketball unveils jersey numbers for...By Doug BonjourSportsConnecticut's top softball performances for Week 6By Will Aldam