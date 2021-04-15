Anaheim 4, San Jose 1

Anaheim 1 2 1 — 4 San Jose 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Getzlaf 4 (Terry), 8:08. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Grant 5 (Manson, Volkov), 2:29. 3, Anaheim, Volkov 7 (Grant, Comtois), 13:40. Third Period_4, San Jose, Karlsson 5 (Meier, Burns), 17:44. 5, Anaheim, Silfverberg 8 (Shattenkirk, Fowler), 19:30 (pp). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-9-7_27. San Jose 6-11-11_28. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 3. Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 3-1-0 (28 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Korenar 0-1-0 (27-23). A_0 (17,562). T_2:31. Referees_Mitch Dunning, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz. More for youSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike AnthonySportsTyler Polley returning to UConn while exploring NBA Draft...By David Borges