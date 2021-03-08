Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 8, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 25 9 7 16 6 14 0 0 1 46 .196 F 67 Rickard Rakell 25 4 12 16 -3 4 0 0 1 81 .049 D 4 Cam Fowler 25 2 11 13 -2 4 0 0 0 37 .054 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 23 3 7 10 -3 15 3 0 1 41 .073 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 25 5 5 10 -12 10 1 0 0 51 .098 F 14 Adam Henrique 21 5 3 8 -12 4 0 0 0 36 .139 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 25 1 7 8 -3 16 1 0 0 41 .024 F 23 Sam Steel 24 2 6 8 0 6 0 0 0 20 .100 F 61 Troy Terry 20 4 3 7 0 8 0 0 0 34 .118 F 43 Danton Heinen 19 3 3 6 -4 0 1 0 1 32 .094 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 21 3 2 5 -2 10 0 0 1 22 .136 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 18 5 0 5 -2 8 0 0 0 27 .185 F 38 Derek Grant 19 0 4 4 -2 15 0 0 0 24 .000 F 49 Max Jones 15 3 1 4 -2 13 2 0 0 22 .136 D 76 Josh Mahura 7 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 7 .143 F 21 David Backes 9 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 1 23 .087 D 32 Jacob Larsson 25 0 2 2 -9 4 0 0 0 20 .000 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 25 0 1 1 2 14 0 0 0 23 .000 D 7 Ben Hutton 19 0 1 1 -10 4 0 0 0 28 .000 F 46 Trevor Zegras 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 5 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 4 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 25 54 88 142 -63 183 8 0 6 684 .079 OPPONENT TOTALS 25 74 121 195 59 175 13 4 16 729 .102 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 20 1140 2.79 5 10 5 3 53 552 0.904 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 6 364 3.13 2 2 1 0 19 175 0.891 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 25 1524 2.88 7 12 6 3 72 727 .898 54 88 183 OPPONENT TOTALS 25 1524 2.08 18 5 2 0 52 682 .921 74 121 175 More for youSportsUConn's Isaiah Whaley named Big East co-Defensive Player...By David BorgesSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour