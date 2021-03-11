Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 27 9 10 19 8 16 0 0 1 48 .188 F 67 Rickard Rakell 27 6 13 19 0 4 0 0 1 85 .071 D 4 Cam Fowler 27 2 11 13 -3 6 0 0 0 38 .053 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 25 3 8 11 -3 15 3 0 1 43 .070 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 27 2 9 11 -2 18 1 0 0 45 .044 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 27 6 5 11 -13 10 1 1 0 58 .103 F 14 Adam Henrique 23 6 4 10 -9 4 0 0 1 41 .146 F 23 Sam Steel 26 3 6 9 -1 6 0 0 0 21 .143 F 61 Troy Terry 21 4 3 7 0 8 0 0 0 34 .118 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 23 3 3 6 -2 12 0 0 1 28 .107 F 43 Danton Heinen 19 3 3 6 -4 0 1 0 1 32 .094 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 20 5 1 6 -4 10 0 0 0 29 .172 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 38 Derek Grant 21 0 4 4 -4 15 0 0 0 26 .000 F 49 Max Jones 17 3 1 4 -4 13 2 0 0 29 .103 D 32 Jacob Larsson 27 0 3 3 -9 6 0 0 0 23 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 8 1 2 3 -1 2 0 0 0 8 .125 F 21 David Backes 9 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 1 23 .087 D 7 Ben Hutton 21 1 1 2 -8 4 0 0 0 32 .031 F 46 Trevor Zegras 8 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 0 15 .000 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 27 0 1 1 2 14 0 0 0 25 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 6 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 4 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 27 61 100 161 -61 199 8 1 7 743 .082 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 84 135 219 56 185 17 4 17 792 .106 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 22 1262 2.99 6 11 5 3 63 615 0.898 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 6 364 3.13 2 2 1 0 19 175 0.891 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 27 1647 3.04 8 13 6 3 82 790 .894 61 100 199 OPPONENT TOTALS 27 1647 2.19 19 5 3 0 59 741 .918 84 135 185 More for youSportsNo. 11 DePaul vs. No. 3 UConn: Time, TV and what you need...By David BorgesSports'Trust the process': Ridgefield's Jackson Mitchell moves...By Paul Doyle