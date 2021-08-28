Andreescu, Barty, Sabalenka could be in title mix at US Open BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 1:33 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ash Barty was on the couch, not the court. Bianca Andreescu wasn't at last year's U.S. Open, either, and Aryna Sabalenka wasn't in it for long.
All three could be among the top contenders for the women's singles title, trying to take the title from defending champion Naomi Osaka when play begins Monday at the year's final Grand Slam tournament.