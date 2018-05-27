Angels 11, Yankees 4

Los Angeles New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Cozart 2b-3b 5 3 2 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Trout cf 5 3 5 4 Judge rf 2 1 2 1 Upton lf 1 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Young ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Stanton lf 4 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 1 2 G.Sanch dh 4 0 0 0 J.Marte ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Bird 1b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 1 Andujar 3b 4 1 2 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 1 Au.Rmne c 4 1 2 2 Vlbuena 3b 2 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 Kinsler ph-2b 2 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 2 0 0 Briceno c 4 2 2 2 Totals 36 11 11 10 Totals 33 4 7 4

Los Angeles 102 204 200—11 New York 220 000 000— 4

E_G.Torres (4), Briceno (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B_Trout 3 (12). HR_Trout (17), Briceno (1), Gardner (2), Judge (14), Au.Romine (3). SB_Judge (3). CS_Judge (2). SF_A.Simmons (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Barria W,4-1 5 6 4 4 1 4 Ramirez 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Anderson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Gray L,3-4 3 2-3 7 5 5 3 7 Holder 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 Kahnle 2-3 2 4 2 2 0 Shreve 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Cole 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Gray (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:30. A_44,565 (54,251).