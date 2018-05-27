https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-11-Yankees-4-12946892.php
Angels 11, Yankees 4
Updated 11:03 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
|Los Angeles
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cozart 2b-3b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|5
|3
|5
|4
|Judge rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Upton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Young ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|G.Sanch dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Au.Rmne c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vlbuena 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|10
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|102
|204
|200—11
|New York
|220
|000
|000—
|4
E_G.Torres (4), Briceno (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B_Trout 3 (12). HR_Trout (17), Briceno (1), Gardner (2), Judge (14), Au.Romine (3). SB_Judge (3). CS_Judge (2). SF_A.Simmons (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Barria W,4-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Gray L,3-4
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|7
|Holder
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kahnle
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Shreve
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Gray (Upton).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:30. A_44,565 (54,251).
View Comments