Angels 11, Yankees 5

New York Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 2b 5 0 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 2 1 2 Voit dh 5 1 3 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Bour 1b 5 0 0 0 G.Sanch c 3 0 0 0 Simmons dh 4 0 2 1 Tuchman rf 4 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 2 2 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 1 1 Lucroy c 3 2 1 0 Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 L Stlla 3b 3 3 1 2 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 1 Fltcher ss 4 0 2 5 Wade lf 3 1 1 0 Rengifo 2b 4 1 1 0 Totals 35 5 9 4 Totals 32 11 9 10

New York 001 120 010— 5 Los Angeles 000 042 50x—11

E_Goodwin (3), Torres (3), Urshela (2). DP_New York 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_New York 11, Los Angeles 4. 3B_Fletcher (1). HR_Urshela (1), K.Calhoun (6), La Stella (7). SB_LeMahieu (1), Tauchman (1), Torres (3), Wade 2 (5), Trout (3). CS_Trout (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka L,2-2 5 2-3 6 6 5 3 2 Holder 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tarpley 1-3 0 2 2 2 1 Harvey 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Cahill 4 6 4 4 4 2 Anderson 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ramirez W,1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 Allen 2-3 1 1 1 3 2 Robles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramsey 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cahill pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Cahill (Ford). WP_Anderson, Tarpley.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:49. A_39,584 (45,050).