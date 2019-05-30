Angels 12, Athletics 7, 11 innings,

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher ss 5 1 1 0 Semien ss 6 2 2 1 L Stlla 3b 7 1 3 1 Grssman lf 5 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 0 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0 Lucroy c 6 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 5 2 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 2 1 2 Puello lf 6 2 3 4 Pscotty rf 5 1 2 0 Goodwin cf 5 2 2 1 Canha dh 4 1 2 1 Rengifo 2b 4 2 1 1 Profar 2b 5 1 1 1 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 1 Lureano cf 5 0 2 1 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 Phegley ph-c 2 0 1 1 Totals 48 12 16 10 Totals 44 7 12 7

Los Angeles 200 010 202 05—12 Oakland 001 000 222 00— 7

E_M.Chapman (4), M.Olson (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 15, Oakland 7. 2B_Rengifo (3), Piscotty (12), Profar (6), Laureano (11). HR_Puello (1), Semien (7), M.Olson (7), Canha (9). CS_Fletcher (2). SF_Phegley (1). S_Rengifo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Canning 6 3 1 1 0 5 Anderson 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 Buttrey H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Garcia BS,1 1 2 2 2 0 1 Robles BS,2 1 3 2 2 0 0 Ramirez W,2-0 2 3 0 0 0 2 Oakland Hendriks 1 2 2 2 2 1 Mengden 4 1-3 4 1 1 3 6 Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Petit 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1 Wang 1 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen 1 2 2 2 0 1 Trivino L,2-1 1 2 5 4 3 1 Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 1

Trivino pitched to 6 batters in the 11th

HBP_by Anderson (Canha), by Treinen (Calhoun), by Trivino (Puello). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, James Hoye.

T_4:36. A_21,185 (46,765).