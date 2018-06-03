https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-3-Rangers-1-12964399.php
Angels 3, Rangers 1
Updated 7:12 pm, Sunday, June 3, 2018
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tocci pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Profar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrmsllo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|4
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|010—1
|Los Angeles
|020
|001
|00x—3
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Choo 2 (13), Valbuena (3). HR_Mazara (14), Upton (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Fister L,1-6
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Claudio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs W,4-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Johnson H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Ramirez H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Anderson S,2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:39. A_33,541 (45,050).
