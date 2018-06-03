Texas Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo lf 4 0 2 0 Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0
Tocci pr 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 3 0 0 0
Knr-Flf 3b 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0
Beltre dh 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 0
Profar ss 4 0 0 0 Cozart ss 3 1 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 1 2
R.Chrns c 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 0 0 0
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrmsllo rf 3 0 0 0
DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Gallo ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 28 3 4 3
Texas 000 000 010—1
Los Angeles 020 001 00x—3

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 10, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Choo 2 (13), Valbuena (3). HR_Mazara (14), Upton (12).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Fister L,1-6 6 4 3 3 0 1
Claudio 2 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,4-4 6 4 0 0 3 6
Johnson H,4 1 0 0 0 1 2
Ramirez H,4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Anderson S,2-3 1 0 0 0 3 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:39. A_33,541 (45,050).