Angels 5, Astros 2

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 5 1 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 2 1 0 White dh 4 1 2 2 Simmons ss 4 0 3 3 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 F.Arcia c 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Ward 3b 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 Mldnado c 2 0 1 0 Cowart 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 10 4 Totals 31 2 7 2

Los Angeles 000 004 010—5 Houston 000 000 002—2

DP_Los Angeles 3. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 4. 2B_K.Calhoun (15), Simmons (24), Ward (2), Altuve (27). HR_White (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Heaney W,8-8 6 5 0 0 1 6 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0 Parker 1 2 2 2 0 0 Houston Verlander L,13-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 11 Sipp 0 0 1 1 1 0 Harris 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Devenski 2 3 1 0 0 2

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:20. A_30,371 (41,168).