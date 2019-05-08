Los Angeles Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fltcher 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 0 0
Trout cf 3 1 1 0 Cstllns rf 4 1 1 1
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 1 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 2 1
Simmons ss 5 0 2 2 Goodrum lf 4 0 1 0
Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 Ro.Rdri 1b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 1 0 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0
K.Clhun rf 2 1 1 1 Greiner c 2 0 0 0
Cozart 3b 4 1 1 0 J.Jones cf 3 1 1 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 32 2 5 2
Los Angeles 003 001 001—5
Detroit 000 002 000—2

E_Mercer (2), Simmons (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Trout (7), Goodwin (6), J.Jones (3). 3B_Castellanos (2). SB_Trout (5). CS_Goodwin (1). SF_K.Calhoun (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning W,1-0 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 7
Bard H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Buttrey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Norris L,1-1 5 5 3 3 2 2
Reininger 1 2 1 1 0 0
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 1 1
Fernandez 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
Farmer 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_14,169 (41,297).