Angels 6, Athletics 1

Oakland Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Joyce lf 4 1 1 1 Cozart 2b 4 1 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 3 2 2 2 Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 1 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Young lf 0 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Pujols dh 4 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 1 1 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 A.Smmns ss 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Vlbuena 1b 4 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Schimpf 3b 2 2 1 1 Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 30 6 7 6

Oakland 000 000 001—1 Los Angeles 201 201 00x—6

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Pujols (2). HR_Joyce (2), Trout (3), Schimpf (1). SB_Trout (2). SF_Upton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Graveman L,0-2 3 1-3 5 5 5 4 3 Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Coulombe 1 2 1 1 0 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 Casilla 2 0 0 0 0 3 Los Angeles Ohtani W,2-0 7 1 0 0 1 12 Wood 1 0 0 0 1 0 Pena 1 2 1 1 0 0

Coulombe pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Graveman (Maldonado).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:53. A_44,742 (45,050).