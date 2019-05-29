https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-6-Athletics-4-13902769.php
Angels 6, Athletics 4
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fltcher ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Phegley c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|040
|000
|002—6
|Oakland
|100
|012
|000—4
DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_La Stella (3), Fletcher (9), Phegley (10). HR_Semien (6), M.Olson (6), Laureano (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tropeano
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Allen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buttrey W,3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Robles S,6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Montas
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Wang
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Soria L,1-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
WP_Montas, Allen, Soria.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:32. A_13,060 (46,765).
View Comments