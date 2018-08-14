https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-6-Padres-3-10-innings-13153961.php
Angels 6, Padres 3, 10 innings,
|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Margot cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Myers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Marte 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 1b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Frnndez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heaney p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|J.Andrs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bdrsian p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|37
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|4—6
|San Diego
|001
|000
|010
|1—3
E_Richard (2). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B_K.Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR_Upton (25), Briceno (3), Galvis (9), Hosmer (11). SB_Young Jr. (2). SF_Hosmer (1). S_Fletcher (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Anderson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian W,4-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|Richard
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Yates
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stammen L,5-2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
HBP_by Richard (Calhoun). WP_Richard, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:47. A_22,609 (42,445).
