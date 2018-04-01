https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-7-Athletics-4-12797763.php
Angels 7, Athletics 4
Published 7:33 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cozart 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Joyce dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Pscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vlbuena 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Powell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|300—7
|Oakland
|030
|000
|001—4
E_Powell (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Trout (3), Valbuena (1), J.Marte 2 (2). HR_M.Chapman (1). SF_Upton (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani W,1-0
|6
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parker
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Middleton S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|Gossett L,0-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hatcher
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Coulombe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Casilla
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gossett pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
WP_Middleton.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:07. A_14,644 (46,765).
