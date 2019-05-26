https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Angels-7-Rangers-6-13898216.php
Angels 7, Rangers 6
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Cozart 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Gallo dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Frsythe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b-ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Da.Sntn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Guzman ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|5
|Texas
|000
|203
|001—6
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|60x—7
E_Cozart (4), Rengifo (1), Da.Santana (5), Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Choo (14), Andrus (10), Pence (9), Trout (13), Walsh (1). HR_Choo (9), Pence (11), Trout (12). SB_A.Cabrera (1), Fletcher (4). SF_Ohtani (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Jurado
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Springs L,2-1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Dowdy BS,1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Cole
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Garcia W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pena H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Anderson S,1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Springs pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
WP_Dowdy 2, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:27. A_39,406 (45,050).
