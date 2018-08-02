Angels' Mike Trout misses loss due to bruised right wrist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout missed Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays because of a bruised right wrist.

Trout got hurt while sliding during a stolen base attempt of third in the first inning of Wednesday night's 7-2 defeat to the Rays.

"When I slid into third base, I caught my hand," Trout said. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore."

Trout had X-rays on Wednesday and an MRI was planned for Thursday.

"I didn't really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat," he said.

Angels manager Mike Scoiscia said Trout underwent treatment Thursday's game and was not available.

Los Angeles opens a three-game series Friday night at Cleveland.

"We'll take a look at it tomorrow and see what we have," Scioscia said.

A two-time AL MVP who turns 27 next week, Trout is hitting .309 with 30 homers, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.

