Angels SS Simmons headed to DL after slipping in dugout





Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right, holds on to the ball after forcing out Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman on a grounder by Delino DeShields during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, June 2, 2018. The Rangers won 3-2. less Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, right, holds on to the ball after forcing out Texas Rangers' Ronald Guzman on a grounder by Delino DeShields during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, ... more Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 2 of 2 Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay, right, is forced out at second by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a grounder by Mike Moustakas, who was safe at first during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 5, 2018. less Kansas City Royals' Jon Jay, right, is forced out at second by Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons on a grounder by Mike Moustakas, who was safe at first during the first inning of a baseball game in ... more Photo: Alex Gallardo, AP Angels SS Simmons headed to DL after slipping in dugout 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a right ankle sprain.

Simmons was hurt Tuesday when he slipped coming down the dugout stairs before the 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. He left the game after the second inning.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said there is no timeline yet for Simmons' return, but added "it's certainly going to take a little bit of time" to recover.

Simmons was batting .330, which ranked fourth in the American League, with 34 RBIs. A three-time Gold Glove winner, Simmons has been the lynchpin of the Angels' infield defense since joining the team in 2015.

Zack Cozart will replace Simmons at shortstop, with Kaleb Cowart set to start at third base in the series finale against the Royals after being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball