  Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
    Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

The Angels' game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

