MADRID (AP) — Another transfer window in Spain passed quietly on Monday as none of the top teams made big signings while they continue to feel financially smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona has been hit the hardest and will be without players that coach Ronaldo Koeman wanted to add, including defender Eric García and forward Memphis Depay. The club is also mired in political turmoil, being led by a caretaker board that can't make many decisions regarding transfers.