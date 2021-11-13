Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7

South Alabama 0 7 0 0 - 7 Appalachian St. 14 0 3 14 - 31 First Quarter APP_Brice 6 run (Staton kick), 2:39. APP_Cor.Sutton 17 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 1:43. Second Quarter USA_Hopper 27 pass from Trotter (Guajardo kick), 3:50. Third Quarter APP_FG Staton 25, 2:18. Fourth Quarter APP_T.Hennigan 14 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 8:23. APP_Cobb 100 interception return (Staton kick), 2:37. A_29,348. ___ USA APP First downs 17 17 Total Net Yards 284 330 Rushes-yards 33-58 37-135 Passing 226 195 Punt Returns 1-8 3-36 Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-14 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 2-110 Comp-Att-Int 21-38-2 14-26-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 0-0 Punts 7-44.571 5-39.6 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 2-17 8-68 Time of Possession 30:05 29:55 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_South Alabama, Avery 11-24, K.Walker 7-20, Hill 8-11, Trotter 7-3. Appalachian St., Peoples 23-90, Noel 7-22, Brice 4-17, Castle 3-6. PASSING_South Alabama, Trotter 21-38-2-226. Appalachian St., Brice 14-26-2-195. RECEIVING_South Alabama, Tolbert 7-108, Wayne 5-50, Hopper 2-42, Sutherland 2-12, Lacy 2-5, Hill 1-9, Avery 1-1, Sefcik 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., T.Hennigan 5-37, Cor.Sutton 3-34, Virgil 2-57, M.Williams 1-50, Peoples 1-11, Evans 1-3, Wilson 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Alabama, Guajardo 40.