Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern with big 4th quarter

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Virgil scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and Nate Noel broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 34-26 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Alex Raynor's 47-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter gave Georgia Southern (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 20-17 lead. Virgil scored on the ensuing kickoff and after the Eagles went three-and-out, Noel scored to stretch the Mountaineers' lead to 31-20.