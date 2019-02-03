Aririguzoh leads Princeton past Cornell 70-61 in OT

ITHICA, N.Y. (AP) — Richmond Aririguzoh scored 20 points as Princeton beat Cornell 70-61 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Tigers went ahead for good, 60-59, on an Aririguzoh dunk early in overtime and Cornell was held to just five points in the extra period.

Aririguzoh was 6 of 6 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line for the Tigers (12-5, 4-0 Ivy League), who have won seven straight. Myles Stephens added 15 points and eight rebounds and Ryan Schwieger had 14 points and five rebounds.

Princeton led 31-23 at halftime but Cornell surged in the second half to take a 51-50 lead with 7:02 left in regulation. The Tigers regained the lead for the last few minutes and were up 56-54 when Cornell's Josh Warren was fouled and made both of his free throws to tie it up with 18 seconds left. The Tigers missed two shots in the final seconds to force the overtime.

Warren and Matt Morgan scored 16 points each to lead the Big Red (10-10, 2-2). Steven Julian added 12 points and eight boards.