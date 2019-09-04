https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Arizona-2-San-Diego-1-14412063.php
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Martini lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|France 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|b-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|c-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bolanos p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Dyson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Arizona
|200
|000
|00x
|—
|2
LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 9. 2B_Jones (25), Marte (31). 3B_Marte (9). SB_Renfroe (5), Myers (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Bolanos, L, 0-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Bednar
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stammen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|M.Kelly, W, 10-13
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Ginkel, H, 5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chafin, H, 20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley, S, 11-14
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:08. A_15,402 (48,519).
