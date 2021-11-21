Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47. Drive: 16 plays, 82 yards, 9:27. Key Plays: McCoy 8 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 17 pass to Conner; McCoy 5 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; McCoy 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-10. Arizona 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 8:23. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 2:05. Key Play: R.Wilson 25 pass to Lockett. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.

Ari_Ertz 2 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 1:52. Drive: 14 plays, 92 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: McCoy 31 pass to A.Green on 3rd-and-5; Conner 1 run on 4th-and-1; McCoy 12 pass to Conner; McCoy 25 pass to Ertz. Arizona 13, Seattle 3.

Sea_FG Myers 27, 1:05. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 23; R.Wilson 14 pass to Metcalf; R.Wilson 36 pass to Lockett. Arizona 13, Seattle 6.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 53, 12:57. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:03. Key Play: McCoy 21 pass to A.Green. Arizona 16, Seattle 6.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Dallas 2 run (Myers kick), 7:05. Drive: 5 plays, 74 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: R.Wilson 48 pass to Lockett; Dallas 15 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 16, Seattle 13.

Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 2:20. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Moore kick return to Arizona 33; McCoy 12 pass to Wesley; McCoy 20 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7; McCoy 11 run. Arizona 23, Seattle 13.

A_68,833.

___

Ari Sea FIRST DOWNS 29 16 Rushing 6 6 Passing 21 9 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-14 2-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-1 TOTAL NET YARDS 413 266 Total Plays 79 49 Avg Gain 5.2 5.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 95 86 Rushes 33 19 Avg per rush 2.879 4.526 NET YARDS PASSING 318 180 Sacked-Yds lost 2-10 4-27 Gross-Yds passing 328 207 Completed-Att. 35-44 14-26 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.913 6.0 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-4-4 4-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 4-41.25 5-51.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 66 29 Punt Returns 2-20 2-9 Kickoff Returns 2-46 1-20 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 3-32 2-17 FUMBLES-Lost 4-0 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 40:22 19:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-62, McCoy 6-18, Benjamin 6-15. Seattle, Collins 10-36, Dallas 4-25, Penny 2-19, Homer 1-4, Wilson 2-2.

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 35-44-0-328. Seattle, Wilson 14-26-0-207.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Moore 11-51, Ertz 8-88, Conner 5-37, Green 4-78, Wesley 4-44, Kirk 2-25, Benjamin 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 4-115, Metcalf 4-31, Everett 3-37, Dissly 1-16, Parkinson 1-6, Dallas 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 2-20. Seattle, Swain 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 1-27, Benjamin 1-19. Seattle, Dallas 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, J.Thompson 5-1-0, Hicks 4-4-0, Allen 4-1-0, C.Jones 4-0-2, Golden 3-0-1, Simmons 2-4-1, Baker 2-2-0, Alford 2-0-0, Fotu 1-1-0, Murphy 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Kennard 0-1-0, Kerr 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0. Seattle, Brooks 11-4-0, S.Jones 8-3-0, Wagner 5-9-0, Diggs 5-4-0, J.Adams 4-4-0, Green 3-2-0, Amadi 2-1-0, Mone 1-3-1.5, Mayowa 1-3-0, Ford 1-2-.5, T.Brown 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Hyder 0-4-0, Dunlap 0-3-0, Austin 0-2-0, Woods 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 39, Prater 36.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.