Arizona 3, Dallas 1

Dallas 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Arizona 0 2 1 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 14 (Schmaltz), 10:13. 2, Dallas, Hintz 22 (Heiskanen, Pavelski), 11:10. 3, Arizona, Schmaltz 9 (Keller, Gostisbehere), 17:05 (pp). Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 20 (Mayo, Schmaltz), 19:25 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 7-9-17_33. Arizona 12-10-5_27. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Arizona 1 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Oettinger 15-6-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 6-11-3 (33-32). A_10,248 (17,125). T_2:18. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Kilian McNamara.