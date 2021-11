Ari_Conner 13 run (Prater kick), 6:08. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Conner 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Conner 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 7, San Francisco 0.

Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), :39. Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: McCoy 21 pass to Conner on 3rd-and-18; McCoy 17 pass to Kirk; Kirk 33 pass to Wesley. Arizona 14, San Francisco 0.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:02. Drive: 14 plays, 85 yards, 8:23. Key Plays: McCoy 50 pass to Kirk; McCoy 17 pass to Ertz; McCoy 1 run on 3rd-and-1; McCoy 8 run on 3rd-and-15. Arizona 17, San Francisco 0.

SF_Kittle 6 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), :16. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Garoppolo 11 pass to Mitchell; Garoppolo 10 pass to Juszczyk; Mitchell 14 run; Garoppolo 16 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-11. Arizona 17, San Francisco 7.

Third Quarter

Ari_Conner 45 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 13:34. Drive: 4 plays, 72 yards, 1:27. Key Plays: E.Benjamin kick return to Arizona 28; McCoy 25 pass to Wesley. Arizona 24, San Francisco 7.

Ari_E.Benjamin 21 run (Prater kick), 8:05. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Conner 35 run; McCoy 1 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-2; McCoy 1 run on 4th-and-1. Arizona 31, San Francisco 7.

SF_Aiyuk 11 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 4:56. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:09. Key Plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Aiyuk; Garoppolo 29 pass to Kittle. Arizona 31, San Francisco 14.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 26, 8:23. Drive: 7 plays, 28 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Garoppolo 15 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 12 pass to Mitchell. Arizona 31, San Francisco 17.

A_59,012.

___

Ari SF FIRST DOWNS 22 22 Rushing 9 2 Passing 11 17 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-15 4-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 437 337 Total Plays 68 56 Avg Gain 6.4 6.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 163 39 Rushes 39 11 Avg per rush 4.179 3.545 NET YARDS PASSING 274 298 Sacked-Yds lost 2-8 5-28 Gross-Yds passing 282 326 Completed-Att. 23-27 28-40 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 9.448 6.622 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-4 4-1-0 PUNTS-Avg. 4-51.75 4-40.75 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 97 79 Punt Returns 1-2 3-34 Kickoff Returns 4-88 2-45 Interceptions 1-7 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 9-84 3-35 FUMBLES-Lost 1-0 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 36:47 23:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-96, Benjamin 9-39, McCoy 7-23, Edmonds 1-3, Streveler 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 8-36, Garoppolo 1-3, Hasty 1-2, Aiyuk 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 22-26-0-249, Kirk 1-1-0-33. San Francisco, Garoppolo 28-40-1-326.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Kirk 6-91, Conner 5-77, Moore 5-25, Wesley 3-62, Ertz 3-27, Daniels 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-101, Aiyuk 6-89, Samuel 5-63, Mitchell 5-43, Hasty 3-11, Juszczyk 2-14, Sanu 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 1-2. San Francisco, Aiyuk 3-34.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Benjamin 3-66, Moore 1-22. San Francisco, Cannon 2-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Hicks 6-2-0, Simmons 6-0-0, J.Thompson 3-3-0, Golden 3-2-3, Vallejo 3-0-0, Baker 2-5-0, Murphy 1-3-0, Wilson 1-3-0, C.Jones 1-2-1, Alford 1-1-0, Phillips 1-0-1, Allen 1-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Kennard 1-0-0, Collins 0-1-0, Dogbe 0-1-0, Mauro 0-1-0. San Francisco, Warner 6-8-0, T.Wilson 5-3-0, Al-Shaair 4-5-0, Jones 4-4-0, Moseley 3-2-0, Bosa 3-1-0, Kirkpatrick 3-0-0, Armstead 2-8-1, Hufanga 2-1-0, K.Williams 2-1-0, Norman 2-0-0, Willis 1-3-0, Ebukam 1-1-0, Givens 1-1-0, Key 1-0-1, Juszczyk 1-0-0, Sanu 1-0-0, Street 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, Baker 1-7. San Francisco, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.