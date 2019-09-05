San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 32 4 9 4
Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 Dyson rf-cf 4 1 1 0
Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 0 0 Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 4
Naylor lf 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0
France 2b 3 0 0 0 McFarland p 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Rojas lf 4 0 0 0
Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 1 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Almonte pr 0 1 0 0
Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 Avila c 1 0 1 0
Myers ph 1 1 1 1 Gallen p 2 0 0 0
Lamb ph 0 1 0 0
Locastro rf 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 001 1
Arizona 000 000 40x 4

E_Flores (5). DP_San Diego 0, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 4, Arizona 9. HR_Myers (16), Marte (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 8
Stammen L,7-7 1 0 2 2 2 0
Perdomo 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 1
Arizona
Gallen W,2-1 7 1 0 0 1 8
López 1 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Bradley S,12-15 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Stammen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Gallen (Garcia), Stammen (Ahmed). WP_Gallen.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:55. A_18,096 (48,519).