https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Arizona-5-L-A-Dodgers-3-15450824.php
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte ss-2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Betts rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pederson lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ríos 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|b-C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|a-Pollock ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|c-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|010
|—
|3
|Arizona
|000
|001
|04x
|—
|5
E_Turner (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Ríos (1), Betts (3), K.Marte (3), Calhoun (1), Walker (4). HR_Betts (1), Seager (3). SB_Taylor (1), Bellinger (1). S_Barnes (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Gonsolin
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|González
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Floro, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ferguson, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Kelly
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Gallen
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Young
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ginkel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rondón, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
González pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Ginkel pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Gallen (Muncy), González (Lamb). WP_J.Kelly.
T_3:15.
