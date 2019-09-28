San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 32 6 6 5
Garcia 2b 4 1 1 0 Locastro cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Martini lf 3 0 0 0 Flores 2b 5 1 1 0
Myers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 3 1 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 1 Walker 1b 2 0 0 1
Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Jones rf 2 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 1 0 0 0 Dyson pr-cf 0 1 0 0
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 Rojas lf 4 1 1 0
Torrens c 3 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0
Urías ss 3 0 1 1 C.Kelly c 4 2 1 1
Lauer p 2 0 1 0 Clarke p 1 0 0 0
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 Andriese p 1 0 0 0
Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 Cron ph 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Scott p 0 0 0 0
Mejias-Brean ph 1 0 0 0 Lamb ph 1 1 1 3
Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0
San Diego 100 001 100 3
Arizona 000 020 04x 6

E_Urías (9). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 9. 2B_Urías (8), C.Kelly (19), Locastro (12). HR_Machado (31), Lamb (6). SF_Hosmer (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lauer 4 2-3 3 2 1 4 8
Yardley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen H,31 1 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo L,2-4 BS,0-2 1 3 4 4 1 0
Arizona
Clarke 3 2 1 1 1 4
Andriese 3 2 1 1 0 2
Crichton 1 1 1 1 1 2
Scott W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bradley S,18-21 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lauer (Locastro), Yardley (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:03. A_32,244 (48,519).