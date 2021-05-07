Arizona-N.Y. Mets Runs

Diamondbacks second. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. Pavin Smith singles to right field. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas singles to right field. Pavin Smith to second. Zac Gallen walks. Josh Rojas to second. Pavin Smith to third. Tim Locastro hit by pitch. Zac Gallen to second. Josh Rojas to third. Pavin Smith scores. Carson Kelly walks. Tim Locastro to second. Zac Gallen to third. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker walks. Carson Kelly to second. Tim Locastro to third. Zac Gallen scores. Eduardo Escobar pops out to James McCann.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Mets 0.