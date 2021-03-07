Ark.-Pine Bluff 33, Southern U. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 23 7 0 — 33 Southern U. 7 7 3 13 — 30 First Quarter ARPB_FG Piwniczka 35, 12:20 SOU_Sims 23 run (Barajas kick), 01:07 Second Quarter ARPB_Perry 31 run (Piwniczka kick), 12:42 SOU_McClain 13 pass from Lampley (Barajas kick), 08:02 ARPB_Team safety, 05:19 ARPB_Wilkes 14 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 02:38 ARPB_Ballard III 2 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 00:02 Third Quarter ARPB_Perry 2 run (Piwniczka kick), 07:08 SOU_FG Barajas 36, 00:56 Fourth Quarter SOU_Byrd 17 blocked punt return (pass failed), 14:09 SOU_Sims 9 pass from Lampley (Barajas kick), 07:12 ARPB SOU First downs 20 23 Rushes-yards 37-188 34-134 Passing 223 292 Comp-Att-Int 22-37-0 24-39-3 Return Yards 55 115 Punts-Avg. 7-40.3 4-28.8 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalty-Yards 5-43 9-46 Time of Possession 30:26 29:34 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn rolls to Senior Day blowout over Georgetown as six...By David Borges RUSHING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 8-58, Om. Allen 10-54, Ma. Clark 15-52, De. Miller 1-21, St. Bentley 1-3, La. Williams 1-1, Team 1-(minus 1). Southern U., Je. Sims 11-55, De. Benn 10-22, Cr. Nelson 3-22, La. Skelton 6-21, Jo. Lampley 3-13, Ma. McClain 1-1. PASSING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Sk. Perry 22-37-0-223. Southern U., Jo. Lampley 20-33-3-238, La. Skelton 4-6-0-54. RECEIVING_Ark.-Pine Bluff, Ty. Ralph 7-86, Jo. Wilkes 4-84, De. Miller 2-23, Ha. Ballard III 4-19, Om. Allen 3-10. Ma. Clark 2-1. Southern U., Br. Hinton 3-60, Ma. McClain 6-58, Jo. Vallien 5-52, Et. Howard 3-50, Je. Sims 4-39, Me. Hammond 1-15, Co. Williams 1-10, De. Benn 1-8.