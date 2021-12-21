Arkansas bounces back with 81-55 win over Elon Dec. 21, 2021 Updated: Dec. 21, 2021 10 p.m.
1 of15 Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) and Elon guard Hunter McIntosh (0) fight for control of the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Arkansas guard Stanley Umude (0) drives past Elon forward Michael Graham (21) to score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson (14) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Elon guard Jerald Gillens-Butler (13) tries to drive past Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Elon forward Michael Graham (21) dunks the ball against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play against Elon during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Elon guard Darius Burford (12) tries to get past Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots a three pointer over Elon guard Hunter McIntosh (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) and Elon guard Zac Ervin (14) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Michael Woods/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chris Lykes scored 21 points to lead four in double figures and Arkansas defeated Elon 81-55 on Tuesday night.
Lykes made only four field goals but was 12 for 12 from the free-throw line and the Razorbacks cashed in on 29 of 35 from the line. JD Notae and Kamani Johnson added 15 points each and Jaxson Robinson scored 14 for the Razorbacks (10-2).