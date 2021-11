ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Cameron Friel threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns, Charles Williams became UNLV's all-time leading rusher, and the Rebels beat New Mexico 31-17 on Saturday night for coach Marcus Arroyo's first victory with the program.

Williams needed 45 yards to pass Tim Cornett (2010-13) for the single-season record, and he finished with 74 and two scores for UNLV (1-8, 1-4 Mountain West). Williams has rushed for 10 touchdowns this season and 29 in his career.