As Cron, Rosario return, Twins put Buxton on concussion list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the seven-day injured list for players with concussion-like symptoms, just as first baseman C.J. Cron and left fielder Eddie Rosario returned from their injuries.

The Twins also designated right-handed reliever Mike Morin for release or assignment Tuesday before their series opener against the New York Mets. Buxton was hurt Saturday while making a head-first, diving catch of a sinking line drive. He was sidelined for 13 games last month with a bruised right wrist.

Because of the All-Star break, Cron only missed five games with right thumb inflammation. Rosario was out for 13 games with a sprained left ankle.

Morin had a 3.18 ERA in 23 appearances after being invited to spring training on a minor league contract.

