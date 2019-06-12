Astros 10, Brewers 8

Milwaukee Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Gamel lf 5 0 1 1 Reddick rf 5 0 0 0 Yelich rf 5 2 3 1 Bregman ss 3 1 1 0 Cain cf 5 1 1 0 Brntley lf 4 2 2 1 Mstakas 2b 3 2 1 0 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 5 1 3 4 Gurriel 3b 5 2 3 3 Thames dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 2 1 2 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 2 T.Shaw 3b 3 1 1 2 Kemp 2b 4 1 1 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 White 1b 3 1 1 2 Mrsnick cf 4 0 2 0 Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 36 10 12 10

Milwaukee 101 010 113— 8 Houston 022 040 20x—10

E_Grandal (3). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Houston 6. 2B_Gamel (9), Yelich (11), Cain (19), Grandal (8), Brantley (19), Gurriel (16). 3B_Brantley (1). HR_Yelich (25), Grandal (14), T.Shaw (5), Gurriel (5), Alvarez (2), R.Chirinos (11), White (2). SB_Gurriel (3), Marisnick (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Peralta L,3-3 4 8 6 6 1 7 Albers 1 2 2 2 1 1 Barnes 2 2 2 2 2 2 Burnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Peacock W,6-3 6 1-3 7 4 4 1 4 Harris 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rondon 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Pressly H,18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Devenski 1 2 3 3 0 3

F.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Peacock (Thames), by Devenski (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:58. A_35,928 (41,168).