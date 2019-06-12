https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-10-Brewers-8-13970081.php
Astros 10, Brewers 8
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Bregman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mstakas 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Gurriel 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|T.Shaw 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|White 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|Milwaukee
|101
|010
|113—
|8
|Houston
|022
|040
|20x—10
E_Grandal (3). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Houston 6. 2B_Gamel (9), Yelich (11), Cain (19), Grandal (8), Brantley (19), Gurriel (16). 3B_Brantley (1). HR_Yelich (25), Grandal (14), T.Shaw (5), Gurriel (5), Alvarez (2), R.Chirinos (11), White (2). SB_Gurriel (3), Marisnick (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Peralta L,3-3
|4
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Albers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Barnes
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Burnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Peacock W,6-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Harris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondon
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Pressly H,18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
F.Peralta pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Peacock (Thames), by Devenski (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Ryan Additon; Second, James Hoye; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:58. A_35,928 (41,168).
View Comments