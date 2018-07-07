Astros 12, White Sox 6

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 5 1 2 0 Sprnger cf 4 2 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 5 3 3 2 J.Abreu dh 4 1 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 0 A.Grcia rf 3 2 1 2 Gurriel 1b 4 2 2 4 Palka lf 3 1 0 0 Reddick rf 5 1 1 1 Dvidson 1b 4 1 1 1 Gattis dh 4 1 2 1 Narvaez c 4 0 2 3 K.Tcker lf 4 1 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Stassi c 5 0 3 2 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 5 1 2 1 Tilson ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 6 7 6 Totals 40 12 17 12

Chicago 000 104 010— 6 Houston 013 022 13x—12

E_M.Gonzalez (6). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 9. 2B_Y.Sanchez (18), Narvaez (10), Bregman (29), Altuve (23), Gattis (15), Stassi (12), M.Gonzalez (12). HR_A.Garcia (9), Bregman (17), Gurriel (6). SB_Ti.Anderson (21), Springer (6), Altuve (13). SF_A.Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Shields L,3-10 5 2-3 10 8 8 2 9 Rondon 1 2 1 1 1 1 Fry 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 Minaya 2-3 1 0 0 2 0 Houston Morton W,11-2 5 2-3 5 5 5 2 8 Harris H,11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 McHugh H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Giles 1 1 1 1 0 1 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Harris.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:19. A_39,568 (41,168).