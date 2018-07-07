https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Astros-12-White-Sox-6-13057002.php
Astros 12, White Sox 6
|Chicago
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sprnger cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|J.Abreu dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Palka lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|2
|3
|K.Tcker lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tilson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|Chicago
|000
|104
|010—
|6
|Houston
|013
|022
|13x—12
E_M.Gonzalez (6). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 4, Houston 9. 2B_Y.Sanchez (18), Narvaez (10), Bregman (29), Altuve (23), Gattis (15), Stassi (12), M.Gonzalez (12). HR_A.Garcia (9), Bregman (17), Gurriel (6). SB_Ti.Anderson (21), Springer (6), Altuve (13). SF_A.Garcia (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Shields L,3-10
|5
|2-3
|10
|8
|8
|2
|9
|Rondon
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Fry
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Minaya
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|Morton W,11-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|Harris H,11
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|McHugh H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Giles
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Harris.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bill Miller; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:19. A_39,568 (41,168).
